NCR Atleos to Expand ATM Network to 4,000 7-Eleven Stores

NCR Atleos has formed a business relationship that will bring its surcharge-free ATM network, Allpoint Network , to more than 4,000 7-Eleven stores across the U.S.

The provider of self-service financial access solutions partnered with FCTI , a company that specializes in ATM placements, ATM operations and advertising and is a provider and partner to 7-Eleven, the companies said in a Thursday (April 24) press release .

The Allpoint Network is already in place at 3,000 Speedway -branded stores that are owned by 7-Eleven, according to the release.

“Aligning with an established operator in FCTI presents Atleos and the Allpoint issuers we serve with significantly more endpoints to complete cash in and out transactions,” Stuart Mackinnon , executive vice president and chief operations officer at Atleos, said in the release.

For FCTI, this new business relationship furthers its “ATM as a Destination” strategy by providing it with more tools to grow consumer foot traffic and store sales at 7-Eleven locations, per the release.

“Growing foot traffic through the enhanced features and capabilities of our networked ATMs is core to FCTI’s mission,” FCTI CEO Masanori Sakaguchi said in the release. “Implementing Allpoint aligns with our strategy and commitment to power the success of FCTI’s partners.”

The number of ATMs placed in nontraditional locations like boutique retail stores, doctor offices and restaurants continues to grow, according to cash automation manufacturer and distributor Wittenbach .

Wittenbach also sees demand from its customers for mobile ATM locations that can be transported easily to locations with a variable amount of foot traffic.

ATM as a Service (ATMaaS), like that offered by NCR Atleos, addresses a growing need, as complex ATM technology requires special expertise, particularly in terms of authentication systems and security requirements, according to a paper published in March by NCR Atleos and Datos Insights .

“ATM networks remain a crucial component of financial institutions’ channel strategies even in an increasingly digital world,” Mackinnon said in a press release announcing the publication of the paper. “Financial institutions must ensure their chose approach — whether through traditional management, hybrid models or full ATMaaS adoption — aligns with their broader strategic objectives and operational realities.”



