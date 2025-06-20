Stablecoins Become Retail Battleground for Walmart and Amazon

Emerging technologies like stablecoins and decentralized teams are reshaping retail agility and control, while economic realities — such as credit dependency among lower-income consumers — continue to shape how and what people buy, particularly from major retailers like Walmart.

Amazon and Walmart lead the retail transformation through distinct AI strategies, with Amazon focusing on infrastructure and logistics via its AI system "Wellspring," and Walmart leveraging health partnerships and shoppable media to personalize engagement and expand into "living room commerce."

Retail in 2025 is predictive, personalized and integrated into daily life, with traditional lines between physical and digital experiences blurred. AI, stablecoins and restructuring are transforming both consumer-facing and internal operations across the industry.

The retail experience in 2025 has left definitions like “physical” and “digital” behind. Instead, a vision of retail that’s predictive, personalized and embedded in daily life has taken over.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

The changes are both external and internal. The retail industry and the giants that roam its landscape are undergoing a rapid metamorphosis, driven in large part by the convergence of cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI), novel financial instruments like stablecoins, and plain old, if aggressive, organizational restructuring.

Amazon and Walmart, the two giants that have been locked in a duel for retail dominance, are leading the race to define the future of commerce. This future isn’t just faster and cheaper. It’s shaping up to be smarter, more responsive, and intertwined with technology that redefines both infrastructure and the customer experience.

AI Infusion

AI is no longer just a tool to improve logistics; it’s becoming the brain of retail operations. Amazon, in particular, is doubling down on AI capabilities to streamline delivery, reduce costs and personalize customer interactions.

Through its proprietary AI system Wellspring, Amazon can now anticipate demand shifts by factoring in regional weather, local holidays and trending shopping patterns. The result? Smarter inventory placement and more efficient last-mile delivery.

This edge extends to robotic automation in warehouses and AI-driven customer service chatbots. However, these gains come with a caveat. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has been candid about the impact of generative AI on employment. In a recent internal memo, he acknowledged that many white-collar jobs could become obsolete in the next decade if employees fail to reskill.

Meanwhile, Walmart is also weaving AI into its operations, particularly in the realm of customer engagement. The company has partnered with Soda Health to deliver personalized wellness and nutrition advice using AI algorithms. By linking health data to shopping behavior, Walmart aims to create an ecosystem of retail and health, further entrenching itself in the lives of its customers.

Read more: Amazon and Walmart Focus AI Investments on Their Retail Soft Spots

Reimagining the Shopping Experience

The transformation of retail is not confined to back-end efficiencies. It’s equally visible in how retailers are reimagining the front end of the consumer journey. For example, Amazon’s decision to stretch Prime Day into a four-day event underscores the evolving nature of online sales.

Consumer reaction has been mixed, and critics argue that the prolonged format dilutes the urgency that once defined Prime Day, potentially weakening its impact. The real value, however, may lie in the data generated over a longer event window. Each click, scroll and purchase provides Amazon with granular insights into consumer behavior that can be fed back into its AI systems.

Walmart, in contrast, is focusing on bridging the gap between content consumption and shopping intent. Through its acquisition of Vizio and a pilot program for shoppable ads on smart TVs, the company is experimenting with turning passive viewers into active shoppers. Imagine watching a cooking show and ordering ingredients directly from your remote. This vision of “living room commerce” could redefine impulse buying and unlock new revenue streams in retail media.

These innovations aren’t just about convenience. They are fundamentally about data ownership and monetization.

Stablecoins, Agility and Control

The rise of stablecoins is also forcing retailers to face new decisions.

Reports suggest that major retailers, including Amazon and Walmart, are exploring the deployment of proprietary stablecoins. The rationale is straightforward. By creating blockchain-based currencies that are pegged to fiat money, these retailers could sidestep traditional payment processors, reduce transaction fees, and accelerate settlement times.

As retail becomes more technologically complex, organizational agility is also emerging as a critical competitive advantage. Amazon’s recent reorganization of its healthcare division into six specialized units is emblematic of this shift. Rather than centralizing decision-making, Amazon is betting that smaller, focused teams can innovate faster and respond more effectively to market needs.

At the same time, consumer sentiment remains a key bellwether for any retail player. The PYMNTS Intelligence report “Financial Lifestyles Shape Credit Reliance” highlighted a more complex relationship between consumers’ economic standing and their engagement with credit products than traditionally understood.

Forty-three percent of credit users living paycheck to paycheck with difficulty paying bills said they could not afford, without credit, the type of essential expenses that retailers frequently fight to sell them. This was over eight times the rate of credit users not living paycheck to paycheck who reported the same dependence. Similarly, this group was six times as likely to need credit for nonessentials compared to non-paycheck-to-paycheck users.

A separate report found, for example, that Walmart captures roughly 25% of all SNAP benefit spending.

What emerges is a complex interplay of convergence and divergence. Both Amazon and Walmart are leveraging AI, exploring stablecoins, and rethinking consumer engagement. Yet, they are taking distinct paths to get there. Amazon is prioritizing vertical integration and infrastructure-driven innovation, while Walmart is focusing on ecosystem partnerships and platform expansion.