Stablecoins Become Retail Battleground for Walmart and Amazon

Highlights
Retail in 2025 is predictive, personalized and integrated into daily life, with traditional lines between physical and digital experiences blurred. AI, stablecoins and restructuring are transforming both consumer-facing and internal operations across the industry.
Amazon and Walmart lead the retail transformation through distinct AI strategies, with Amazon focusing on infrastructure and logistics via its AI system "Wellspring," and Walmart leveraging health partnerships and shoppable media to personalize engagement and expand into "living room commerce."
Emerging technologies like stablecoins and decentralized teams are reshaping retail agility and control, while economic realities — such as credit dependency among lower-income consumers — continue to shape how and what people buy, particularly from major retailers like Walmart.
The retail experience in 2025 has left definitions like “physical” and “digital” behind. Instead, a vision of retail that’s predictive, personalized and embedded in daily life has taken over.
See More In: AI, Amazon, artificial intelligence, customer experience, Featured News, News, PYMNTS News, Retail, Soda Health, stablecoins, Vizio, walmart, Wellspring