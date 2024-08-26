Chanel Launches Necklace-Watch That Connects to Smartphone

Chanel has reportedly launched a watch that is worn as a necklace and includes integrated wired headphones, a microphone and remote control.

When connected to the user’s smartphone, the Première Sound enables taking calls, listening to music and controlling audio and video playback, Jing Daily reported Sunday (Aug. 25).

The introduction of this watch is part of a trend that is seeing the integration of smart devices into consumers’ daily routines become increasingly prevalent. As payments reported in March, these devices — from smartphones to smartwatches — have transformed communication, access to information and financial transactions.

In another recent product launch in the wearables space, financial education-focused FinTech Greenlight said Aug. 7 that it has partnered with Google to connect Greenlight’s debit card to Google’s Fitbit Ace LTE, a smartwatch designed for kids.

This combination helps kids learn to “spend wisely” and tap to pay with their watches, the company said in a press release.

“Teaming up with Google to integrate Greenlight into kids’ smartwatches allows us to bring families even more peace of mind and convenience as their kids become more independent,” Tim Sheehan, co-founder and CEO at Greenlight, said in the release.

Samsung unveiled its latest wearables, with features powered by artificial intelligence (AI), in July, saying the new Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra include the company’s Galaxy AI.

“The intelligence, guidance and insights that are offered with Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra will help users turn data into meaningful insights and create a whole new era of expanded intelligent health experiences,” TM Roh, president and head of Mobile eXperience Business at Sumsung Electronics, said at the time in a press release.

This product unveiling marked the South Korean tech giant’s first entry into the smart ring category, expanded its wearable technology offerings and strengthened its position in the health monitoring market, PYMNTS reported July 10.

Another new entry in the wearables category is offered by VTouch, which supplies a smart ring that lets users communicate with their preferred AI assistants by merely whispering into the device.

“The availability of natural-sounding, vocally responsive AI will fundamentally change the way we work and live,” Zach Koch, CEO and co-founder of Fixie.ai, an AI verbal communication company, told PYMNTS in April.

