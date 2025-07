AI-powered platforms can eliminate friction and prevent fraud in accounts payable systems, Edenred Pay General Manager Alex Hoffmann writes in a new PYMNTS eBook, “Halftime 2025: Charting the Future of Payments.”

Accounts payable (AP) departments have never faced more pressure — or more opportunity. In today’s environment of economic uncertainty, persistent labor shortages and growing threats of fraud, finance leaders must rethink not just how their teams operate, but how they create value. In response, many are now turning to artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics to tackle AP’s biggest challenges — namely fraud prevention, customer experience and operational efficiency.

Addressing the Burden of Manual Processes

Despite the availability of automation, many AP departments are still buried under paper invoices and checks, manual data entry and siloed approval processes. These legacy workflows slow down operations and create real risk. AI-powered platforms eliminate friction across the AP process, accelerating cycle times, reducing errors and minimizing the need for manual intervention at every step. These solutions can capture invoice data with far greater accuracy than traditional OCR and automatically match invoices to purchase orders — eliminating one of the most time-consuming tasks in AP. This enables AP teams to operate more efficiently and focus on higher-value activities.

Enhancing Fraud Prevention With Smart AI

Cybercriminals are getting more sophisticated — and accounts payable departments are a prime target. AI allows us to embed intelligent fraud prevention directly into the invoice-to-pay workflow. By analyzing patterns in invoice and supplier data, validating bank account ownership and flagging anomalies in real time, AI-powered solutions help AP departments detect and prevent fraud before payments are ever initiated. This proactive protection is a critical part of maintaining trust and financial control.

Empowering Finance Teams as Strategic Leaders

Today’s CFOs and finance professionals are expected to deliver more than reports — they’re expected to deliver insight. AI-powered solutions use predictive analytics to help AP leaders forecast cash flow, optimize payment timing and make data-driven decisions that improve working capital. AI enables dynamic payment scheduling that balances early payment discounts, rebate capture and liquidity needs. In short, AI is turning AP from a cost center into a strategic driver of value.

Delivering a Modern Customer Experience

Operational efficiency isn’t just about speed — it’s about simplicity. AI-powered invoice-to-pay platforms enhance the experience for both internal users and suppliers. By integrating seamlessly into ERPs and accounting systems, automating data capture and offering full transparency into the status of invoices and payments, automation creates a frictionless experience that drives adoption and satisfaction. Finance teams gain real-time visibility. Suppliers get paid faster. Everyone wins.

Future-Proofing the AP Function

AI-powered invoice-to-pay solutions are not just solving today’s challenges — they are helping to build the accounts payable function of the future. As threats, requirements and expectations grow, AI and analytics capabilities will continue to evolve alongside them. The goal is to create an adaptive, intelligent and secure AP environment that helps finance teams thrive — no matter what tomorrow brings.

Edenred Pay believes that AI-powered automation isn’t just a tool — it’s a transformation. And we’re proud to help AP and finance leaders turn that transformation into a competitive advantage.