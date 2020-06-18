Personnel

i2c Names BaaS Veteran To New EVP Of Americas Sales Role

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
i2C Names BaaS Veteran To New EVP Role

Digital payment and open banking technology provider i2c Inc. has named Kevin Fox as executive vice president (EVP) of Americas sales to support a formidable demand for its solutions. Fox will be tasked with heading up business development efforts and creating “strategic ecosystem alliances” throughout the Americas, according to an announcement.

Fox reports to Jim McCarthy, i2c’s president, in his new role. Before joining i2c, Fox worked as an EVP for NovoPayment. In that position, Fox was tasked with creating and implementing the firm’s Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) delivery model throughout 11 markets.

McCarthy said in the announcement, “I am excited about Kevin joining the team to help manage the strong growth we are experiencing.” McCarthy continued, “His expertise in BaaS will continue to strengthen what is becoming a deep bench of global payment professionals. He will accelerate our activity in helping FIs modernize their legacy systems while also engaging FinTech clients which are creating the next generation of payments experiences.”

Fox’s appointment comes as i2c has signed 17 new commercial banks and FinTechs throughout the Americas of the start of 2020. The clients are aiming to help consumers and companies with debit and as credit programs to fulfill the needs of world that is becoming more digital as well as on-demand.

Fox said in the announcement, “I’m delighted to be joining i2c during this time in the company’s history.” He continued, “As i2c clients envision the next generation of payment and banking products, we can help them make it happen – reliably, securely and quickly while giving them the power to address their clients’ individual needs in real time.”

The news comes as i2c added a new general manager position to support growth in Africa and the Middle East, naming Dubai-based payment vertical veteran Aurangzaib Khan to the role. i2c is renowned for teaming with many financial institutions (FIs), governments and FinTechs for “agile” processing infrastructure and application programming interface (API) technology.

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS ROUNDTABLE: MODERNIZING AND SCALING FOR THE NEW NORMAL

The pressure on banks to modernize their payments capabilities to support initiatives such as ISO 20022 and instant/real time payments has been exacerbated by the emergence of COVID-19 and the compelling need to quickly scale operations due to the rapid growth of contactless payments, and subsequent increase in digitization. Given this new normal, the need for agility and optimization across the payments processing value chain is imperative.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Might Testify Before House Committee
4.3K
Amazon

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Amenable To Testifying Before House Committee

Visa
4.1K
Digital Payments

Visa, Facebook Link Up For P2P Payments, eCommerce On WhatsApp

Tailored Brands Might Seek Bankruptcy Due To Pandemic
3.5K
Retail

Tailored Brands Might Seek Bankruptcy Due To Pandemic

2.9K
Coronavirus

Airlines Are Using Frequent-Flyer Programs As Collateral For Loans To Stay Alive

MIcrosoft tackles personal finance world with Microsoft Money
2.9K
Consumer Finance

Microsoft Expands Personal Finance Offerings With New ‘Money In Excel’ Product

Necessity Is The Mother Of Innovative Invention
2.9K
Payments Innovation

The Keys To Modernizing B2B Payments: Standards And Starting Small

What Sam’s Club Learned During Lockdown
2.8K
Retail

Sam’s Club COO: What We Learned During The Pandemic’s Lockdowns

McDonald's
2.7K
Earnings

McDonald’s Reports Sales Slipped In May

2.6K
B2B Payments

Blockchain Makes Inroads Against Cross-Border Payments Friction

2.5K
B2B Payments

Goldman Sachs, GTreasury Partner To Streamline Global Payments

AML/KYC Compliance Just Got Harder
2.5K
AML

Fixing Banks’ AML Achilles’ Heel — Before The Fraudsters Pounce

Square
2.5K
Loans

Square Capital Processed 76K PPP Loans Totaling $820M

retail customer checking price tag
2.4K
Retail

Webrooming Returns For An Encore

Carrefour, Google Partner On Voice-Activated Grocery Delivery
2.4K
Retail

Google, Carrefour Team On Voice-Activated Grocery Delivery

2.3K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Travelex Ditches Sale After Banks Reject Offers