i2C Names BaaS Veteran To New EVP Role

Digital payment and open banking technology provider i2c Inc. has named Kevin Fox as executive vice president (EVP) of Americas sales to support a formidable demand for its solutions. Fox will be tasked with heading up business development efforts and creating “strategic ecosystem alliances” throughout the Americas, according to an announcement.

Fox reports to Jim McCarthy, i2c’s president, in his new role. Before joining i2c, Fox worked as an EVP for NovoPayment. In that position, Fox was tasked with creating and implementing the firm’s Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) delivery model throughout 11 markets.

McCarthy said in the announcement, “I am excited about Kevin joining the team to help manage the strong growth we are experiencing.” McCarthy continued, “His expertise in BaaS will continue to strengthen what is becoming a deep bench of global payment professionals. He will accelerate our activity in helping FIs modernize their legacy systems while also engaging FinTech clients which are creating the next generation of payments experiences.”

Fox’s appointment comes as i2c has signed 17 new commercial banks and FinTechs throughout the Americas of the start of 2020. The clients are aiming to help consumers and companies with debit and as credit programs to fulfill the needs of world that is becoming more digital as well as on-demand.

Fox said in the announcement, “I’m delighted to be joining i2c during this time in the company’s history.” He continued, “As i2c clients envision the next generation of payment and banking products, we can help them make it happen – reliably, securely and quickly while giving them the power to address their clients’ individual needs in real time.”

The news comes as i2c added a new general manager position to support growth in Africa and the Middle East, naming Dubai-based payment vertical veteran Aurangzaib Khan to the role. i2c is renowned for teaming with many financial institutions (FIs), governments and FinTechs for “agile” processing infrastructure and application programming interface (API) technology.