Walmart Appoints Chief Revenue Officer Seth Dallaire as Chief Growth Officer

Walmart appointed its Chief Revenue Officer Seth Dallaire to the expanded role of chief growth officer — Walmart U.S.

While continuing to lead the company’s revenue organization, Dallaire will also be responsible for the marketing, design and product teams, John Furner, president and CEO — Walmart U.S., wrote in a Friday (Oct. 11) memo to Walmart associates that was emailed to PYMNTS.

In addition, Jon Alferness, chief product officer — Walmart U.S., will leave Walmart after serving in an advisory role through the end of the year, according to the memo.

Furner said in the memo that Walmart’s U.S. business has transformed from a store business to a “people-led, tech-powered, omnichannel business” in recent years, and that much of this transformation has been driven by newer businesses established under the revenue organization led by Dallaire.

These businesses include Walmart+, which saw its membership increase by double digits last quarter; Walmart Connect, which grew 30%; and Walmart Data Ventures, which doubled its client base over the last year, per the memo.

“This is an exciting part of our U.S. business, and an exciting moment in Walmart’s history,” Furner said in the memo. “And as we’ve learned, there are significant benefits of aligning capabilities that help us bring a better experience to life for customers. With that, we’ve decided to further align key capabilities under Seth’s leadership.”

Before joining Walmart in 2021, Dallaire served as chief revenue officer at Instacart, where he created the company’s advertising business and partnered with 2,500 brands, according to his biography on Walmart’s website.

In earlier roles, Dallaire led sales organizations at Amazon, Yahoo! and Microsoft.

In September, Walmart announced that its early holiday shopping sales event will be open early to paid members of Walmart+, giving them a head start on getting the best discounts.

Dallaire told analysts at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Technology Conference at the time: “We talk with our members all the time … We want to understand … what is it about the delivery benefit that we do well that you want more of? And they’re very vocal and give us great feedback about that. But then also, we asked them are there other benefits that we might be able to offer to you?”