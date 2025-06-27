58% of US Banks Use Both RTP and FedNow for Instant Payments

Financial institutions are rapidly abandoning the notion of picking a single lane in the real-time payments highway, instead opting for a dual-track approach to meet evolving consumer and business demands.
A recent report titled “Real-Time Payments Drive Demand for Multi-Rail Strategy” reveals a shift in the U.S. financial landscape: banks are embracing a multi-rail strategy for real-time payments, no longer viewing adoption as a choice between The Clearing House’s private RTP® network and the Federal Reserve’s public FedNow® Service. This strategic pivot is driven by the imperative to enhance speed, flexibility, and customer satisfaction. By leveraging both networks, financial institutions (FIs) can tap into their respective strengths, ensuring reliable, seamless service regardless of back-end disruptions, thereby boosting trust and minimizing operational risks.
The report, produced by PYMNTS and The Clearing House, highlights that this multi-rail approach enhances flexibility for FIs, enabling them to support diverse transaction needs and expand their real-time payment reach across a broader range of customers. This shift reflects rising consumer expectations for seamless, always-on payment experiences and the critical need for resilience in payment infrastructure.
Key findings from the report underscore the momentum behind this multi-rail adoption:
Beyond these statistics, the report emphasizes that a multi-rail strategy increases resilience, providing backup and continuity that minimizes disruptions and strengthens operational integrity. This is particularly vital given the U.S. financial system’s reliance on electronic transfers. The sources note that connecting to both systems allows financial institutions to cover greater ground, seeing the two payment rails as complementary rather than competitive.
These strategic imperatives position institutions to deliver always-on, consumer-centric service, reduce operational risk, and extend their reach across diverse customer segments, laying a foundation for long-term growth and a competitive edge in today’s payments environment.
