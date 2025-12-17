Instant Payments Take Center Stage as Construction Confronts Its Cash Flow Crisis
Construction timelines depend on precision, coordination and confidence, but slow payments continue to undermine all three. Across the industry, contractors report that late disbursements are far more damaging than weather or materials issues. These late payments create cascading delays that fracture schedules, inflate bids and weaken trust between owners and crews. As financing pressures rise and margins tighten, the cost of slow payments is becoming untenable, prompting construction firms to reassess how liquidity and payment speed shape both project delivery and competitiveness.