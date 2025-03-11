Real-Time Payments Spike With $10M Transactions, Digital Wallet Boom

What if a business could move millions of dollars instantly — just like sending a text message? That’s exactly what’s happening as real-time payments expand. The Clearing House’s RTP® network in February processed a $10 million real-time transaction, the largest instant payment in the United States to date. With the transaction cap now at $10 million — up from $1 million — corporations can transfer high-value funds instantly. This unlocks new possibilities for treasury management, supply chain financing and interbank settlements.

However, real-time payments aren’t just transforming large-scale finance. Social media platform X is set to introduce X Money Account, a new digital wallet that enables real-time peer-to-peer transactions, debit card funding and direct bank transfers — all powered by Visa Direct. As digital ecosystems integrate payments seamlessly, these faster transactions become part of everyday digital interactions.

Financial institutions are also strengthening their real-time infrastructure. FIS secured full send certification for the FedNow® Service, supporting the full payments life cycle and enabling partner banks to offer instant payments for loans, rent and utilities. This marks a critical step toward a financial system where real-time money movement is the norm, not the exception.

Beyond the U.S., real-time payments continue to advance. Brazil’s Pix Automático, launching in June, will introduce automated recurring payments. This will make it easier for businesses and consumers to manage subscriptions, utility bills and other regular expenses. By removing the need for multiple banking agreements, Pix Automático simplifies cash flow for businesses while improving convenience for consumers.

With higher transaction limits, deeper digital wallet integrations and global adoption accelerating, these faster payments are reshaping finance. See what’s next in the latest edition of the Real-Time Payments World Map.

About the Real-Time Payments World Map

The “Real-Time Payments World Map,” a collaboration with The Clearing House, explores the latest developments fueling the rapid expansion of instant transactions worldwide.