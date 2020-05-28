To let eateries create their own websites for ordering so they won’t need to pay marketing fees, DoorDash will reportedly announce a new service on Thursday (May 28). Chief Operating Officer Christopher Payne said restaurants will not need to pay most charges for the DoorDash Storefront offering up to the conclusion of 2020, which gives relief to a struggling vertical, Reuters reported.

Eateries will receive the data from orders that occur via their sites, which is said to be important data for marketing that would go to the delivery platform otherwise. The service is said to be in an experimental phase and will go live at the beginning of July. Restaurants, however, can currently sign up for the platform.

Standard charges for the offering will begin in 2021, with the inclusion of setup, credit card processing, delivery and monthly software charges. Payne did not tell the newswire the precise cost of the offering. As it stands, approximately four in 10 of the eateries working with the platform lack a website that enables transactions and ordering.

The news comes as DoorDash and Chantel Jeffries teamed for a virtual dinner at Chili’s. DoorDash diners could have attended the dinner party from their residences and order food from the restaurant’s menu that would be chosen just for the event from May 14 to May 17. The virtual musical dinner was reportedly a first for DoorDash and would premiere live just on YouTube.

Separately, DoorDash had unveiled a program to deliver household items beyond foods, such as Advil, paper towels, cleaning supplies or miscellaneous products found at supermarkets or convenience stores per news in April. The food delivery company had teamed with an array of U.S. stores, with the inclusion of Casey’s General Store, 7-Eleven, Wawa and more.

Customers who want to use the service can open DoorDash and find the new “Convenience” choice at the top of the page per news in April.