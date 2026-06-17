Main Street Finally Sees What Wall Street Always Could

Highlights
Operational intelligence is moving downstream as AI and payment innovations are making enterprise-grade insights accessible to Main Street businesses.
While large corporations track metrics like EBITDA and shareholder returns, SMBs benefit more from monitoring inventory turnover, repeat purchase rates and invoice collection times.
Measurement is becoming a growth advantage for SMBs that understand their cash flow, customers and operations.
Small businesses run on instinct. Main Street entrepreneurs know their customers personally. They understand seasonal fluctuations without consulting dashboards; many can sense when sales are slowing, when inventory is piling up, or when cash flow is tightening just from being close to the business every day.