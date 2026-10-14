Shipping Data Could Decide the Next Small Business Loan

Highlights
The next credit score could come from the warehouse. FedEx and Stripe aim to turn shipping, inventory and fulfillment data into lending signals, helping businesses access capital before sales become cash.
Control of operational data is becoming control of credit. As logistics and payments platforms gain underwriting advantages, traditional banks risk losing ground to companies that see business activity in real time.
Smarter underwriting creates new risks for borrowers. Real-time financing could expand credit access, but also make borrowing more sensitive to operational disruptions, platform dependence and changing business conditions.
A small business can have a warehouse full of merchandise, a growing order book and packages moving toward customers, and still struggle to qualify for financing.
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B2B, B2B Payments, credit, FedEx, Lending, loans, News, PYMNTS News, Shipping, SMBs, Stripe, WEX