Coronavirus Refunds: Goop Cruise Travelers Receive Reimbursement Option

Goop Cruise Travelers Receive Refund, Reimbursement Option

As the pandemic continues to disrupt everyday life the world over, many consumers want compensation for things they paid for but aren’t able to use. Travelers booked for cruises that have been canceled are receiving refund options.

The Goop at Sea cruise was called off because of the pandemic amid a worldwide cruising freeze, Yahoo Life reported. A representative for Goop said, per the report, “We are working on new dates next year for the event and look forward to welcoming everyone aboard in 2021.”

All travelers scheduled for the cruise will get a complete reimbursement or 125 percent future cruise credit that can be used up to the end of next year, per the website of Celebrity Cruises, according to the report.

Gwyneth Paltrow had teamed with Celebrity Cruises to roll out Goop at Sea as an additional wellness option for a Celebrity Apex cruise set to leave from Spain in late August, but the cruise line halted all voyages up to the middle of September because of the pandemic.

The Goop at Sea cruise was to provide travelers with access to “thought leaders,” practitioners and doctors, according to the report. Travelers would also have been able to engage with Paltrow, who is the CEO and founder of Goop, in addition to Chief Content Officer Elise Loehnen.

