Travala Integrates Solana Blockchain With Crypto Travel Platform

Cryptocurrency-native travel platform Travala integrated the Solana blockchain network.

As part of the integration, Travala will add SOL travel rewards as an option for loyalty program members, while also deploying its AVA token — used to access its loyalty program — on Solana, according to a Monday (Sept. 23) press release.

“The Solana network has become one of the most used blockchains due to its cost-effectiveness and scalability,” Travala CEO Juan Otero said in the release. “Not only is the amount of activity within the Solana ecosystem incredible, so is the creativity. As innovators at Travala.com, the technologies that can be harnessed on the Solana network open significant avenues to build the next phase of travel.”

The move allows Solana users to make travel bookings using assets on the Solana network, including the platform’s SOL currency as well as coins such as USDT and USDC, according to the release. It will also soon let travelers receive up to 10% of every booking back in SOL rewards via the AVA Smart Program, the company’s travel loyalty program. Lastly, Travala added SOL support to user account wallets.

“While Travala.com supports more than 100 cryptocurrencies, fewer than 10 are natively supported within the account wallet,” the release said. “The integration of the Solana network now enables users to make deposits and withdrawals of SOL, USDT and USDC on the Solana network into their Travala.com account and enjoy zero-fee transactions when booking travel.”

PYMNTS examined the idea of blockchain as a mainstream payments rail earlier this year in an interview with Sheraz Shere, head of payments at Solana Foundation.

“It’s important to know that crypto is not just bitcoin and Doge and NFTs,” said Shere. “Blockchains are really alternative rails for payments and financial assets.”

Still, accelerating cryptocurrency adoption presents an ongoing challenge that involves increasing awareness, especially among senior figures in the financial services sector.

While crypto advocates possess insights into the technology, there remains a need for education among executives for them to truly embrace exploring the practical applications and future potential of cryptocurrency within payments.

“Imagine a global [real-time payments] system that just runs with no central authority,” Shere said. “Well, we have that with stablecoins running on a network like Solana — fully permissionless, decentralized instant settlement.”

