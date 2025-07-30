Booking Holdings Leans Into AI as US Consumers Slow Travel Spending

Highlights
Booking Holdings saw cautious travel spending among U.S. consumers in Q2, with growth in the low single digits, offset by stronger performance in Europe and Asia.
The company is preparing for potential declines in Google-driven traffic by investing more in social media and encouraging direct bookings, which now account for over 60% of traffic.
AI deployment remains a strategic focus, with initiatives such as Priceline’s voice-enabled assistant, Kayak.ai’s personalization tools, OpenTable’s Concierge, and customer service AI agents.
Booking Holdings said Tuesday (July 29) that U.S. consumers reined in their travel spending in the second quarter, while their Asian and European counterparts picked up the slack.