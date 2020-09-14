News

Today In Payments Around The World: Oracle Appointed TikTok US 'Technology Provider'; Alibaba Mulls Investment In Grab

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Today In Payments Around The World: Oracle Appointed TikTok US 'Technology Provider'; Alibaba Mulls Investment In Grab

In today’s top news in payments from around the world, Oracle Corp. has said that it was chosen to be ByteDance’s “trusted technology provider” that will take over TikTok's American operations, and Alibaba is considering an investment in Grab. Plus, new regulations in China will make Ant Group support any payments, lending or finances with substantial funds.

Oracle Officially Named As TikTok’s U.S. ‘Technology Provider’

California-based Oracle Corp. has said that ByteDance chose it to be the “trusted technology provider” that will take over TikTok’s American operations.

The statement, which was only two sentences, was issued on Monday (Sept. 14) after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s announcement on television for Oracle’s victorious bid for TikTok's American operations.

Alibaba Eyes $3B Investment In Ride-Hailing Giant Grab

Chinese online commerce firm Alibaba Group is reportedly in discussions to invest $3 billion in Grab Holdings, which is based in Singapore and best renowned for its ridesharing business. A portion of Alibaba’s investment would reportedly go to purchasing some of Grab stock owned by Uber Technologies.

New Chinese Rule Means Ant Group Must Set Aside At Least $731M And Register As Financial Holding Company

New Chinese finance regulations will make Ant Group follow rules to support any lending, payments or other finances with sizable levels of funds. Companies running at least two financial business in the country will be categorized as financial holding companies as of the beginning of November and will need to apply for a license to be one.

Gojek, Grab Renew Merger Talks With SoftBank’s Support

Grab Holdings and Gojek have reportedly begun negotiations again half a year after merger discussions stalled between the two ridesharing firms.

SoftBank Considers Going Private After Asset Sales, Report Says

Discussions have been restarted for SoftBank to take itself private in the midst of a number of disappointments to the firm’s equity valuation in contrast to the value of individual holdings. The company has reportedly experienced many large asset disposals in recent times.

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS TV OCTOBER SERIES: POWERING THE DIGITAL SHIFT – B2B PAYMENTS 2021 

Banks, corporates and even regulators now recognize the imperative to modernize — not just digitize —the infrastructures and workflows that move money and data between businesses domestically and cross-border.

Together with Visa, PYMNTS invites you to a month-long series of livestreamed programs on these issues as they reshape B2B payments. Masters of modernization share insights and answer questions during a mix of intimate fireside chats and vibrant virtual roundtables.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

19.6K
International

Report: Oracle Winning Bidder Of TikTok, Microsoft Out

11.4K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: IRS Offers $625K For Help Cracking Cryptocurrency Secrecy; Kuala Lumpur's IBF Net Eyes Blockchain For Recurring Payments

4.5K
Investments

SoftBank Considers Going Private After Asset Sales, Report Says

European Union flags
2.5K
Cryptocurrency

European Central Banks Demand Strict Cryptocurrency Regulations

Ant Financial
2.4K
Regulation

New Chinese Rule Means Ant Group Must Set Aside At Least $731M And Register As Financial Holding Company

Home Reorganization Becomes Big Business
2.3K
Retail

Home Reorganization Becomes Big Business In A Stay-At-Home World

2.1K
Digital Onboarding

NEW REPORT: Universities' Digital Onboarding Orientation

Opendoor Raises $300M, Reaching $3.8B Valuation
2.0K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Real Estate Startup Opendoor In Talks To Go Public

SaaS Firm CEO Resigns; Layoffs, Probe Follow
1.8K
Personnel

SaaS Firm NS8 CEO Resigns; Layoffs, SEC Investigation Follow

lloyds-consumer-banking-jobs-digitization
1.6K
B2B Payments

Lloyds, ConnectedFi Team For Faster Credit Decisions

Are Fortnite Concerts The Future Of Live Music?
1.6K
Mobile Applications

Apple Provides Temporary Access To Epic Games' Fortnite

1.6K
B2B Payments

Deloitte Becomes First Of Big Four To Break Up Business

1.5K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

ByteDance To US: TikTok's Code Isn't For Sale

Gojek, Grab Renew Merger Talks
1.4K
Ridesharing

Gojek, Grab Renew Merger Talks With SoftBank’s Support

Spreedly On Rise, Value Of Subscription Economy
1.3K
Subscription Commerce

What’s Next For The 'Set It And Forget It' Subscription Auto Refill Economy