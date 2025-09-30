Working Capital Turns ThredUp’s Resale Engine Into a Flywheel for Growth

Highlights
ThredUp CFO Sean Sobers tells Karen Webster that the company is accessing working capital as “a tool for growth,” reinvesting in AI, customer acquisition, and operations.
Faster payouts keep sellers engaged, creating a flywheel where buyers become sellers and sellers become buyers.
ThredUp wants banks to be nimbler, especially with faster settlement and wider supplier acceptance of purchasing card programs.
