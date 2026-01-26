AI and Data Are Changing How CFOs and Treasurers Manage Working Capital

The “2025–2026 Growth Corporates Working Capital Index,” a collaboration between PYMNTS Intelligence and Visa, examines how middle-market and growth-oriented companies are redefining working capital in an environment shaped by volatility and tighter access to financing. Based on a global survey of CFOs and Treasurers, the report shows that these leaders no longer treat working capital as a contingency reserve held for emergencies. Instead, it is increasingly used as a strategic system, resulting in faster decision-making, stronger supplier relationships and greater resilience when market conditions shift unexpectedly.

The findings reveal a clear performance divide. Companies that use external working capital solutions proactively generate higher savings, better cash flow visibility and stronger operating flexibility than those that rely on internal cash or treat financing tools as last resorts. On average, Growth Corporates using these solutions unlock millions of dollars in bottom-line benefits. They often reinvest those gains to stabilize supply chains, secure early-payment discounts and fund expansion initiatives. The report highlights the growing role of data and automation. As a result, AI-powered forecasting and workflow tools give finance teams a clearer, more actionable view of liquidity across the organization.

At the same time, the research shows that access remains uneven. Many Growth Corporates face structural barriers, including financing products that do not align with their scale, timing or industry-specific cash cycles. As a result, adoption gaps are growing, even as intent to use these solutions continues to rise. Card-based strategies are a critical differentiator. For example, top performers use commercial and virtual cards to pay and to actively manage liquidity on payables and receivables.

Inside the 2025-2026 Growth Corporates Working Capital Index, learn how:

Proactive working capital strategies separate top performers from the rest.

AI-driven visibility changes how finance teams plan and respond.

Integrated card strategies improve cash cycles and reduce friction.

The next phase of working capital management is not about conserving cash. It’s about building systems that allow capital to move quickly, deliberately and strategically when it matters most.

The “2025-2026 Growth Corporates Working Capital Index” is a PYMNTS Intelligence report commissioned by Visa. The report is based on a survey of 1,457 CFOs and Treasurers across 10 industry segments, five global regions and 23 countries. The data collection took place from May 23, 2025, to July 18, 2025.

For more on Growth Corporate’s working capital use, view Visa’s WCI Dynamic Report.