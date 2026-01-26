AI and Data Are Changing How CFOs and Treasurers Manage Working Capital
The “2025–2026 Growth Corporates Working Capital Index,” a collaboration between PYMNTS Intelligence and Visa, examines how middle-market and growth-oriented companies are redefining working capital in an environment shaped by volatility and tighter access to financing. Based on a global survey of CFOs and Treasurers, the report shows that these leaders no longer treat working capital as a contingency reserve held for emergencies. Instead, it is increasingly used as a strategic system, resulting in faster decision-making, stronger supplier relationships and greater resilience when market conditions shift unexpectedly.