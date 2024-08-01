AI Tackles Back-Office Paperwork

The landscape of business-to-business (B2B) sales is transforming as artificial intelligence (AI) makes inroads into the industry. Sybill, a startup that recently secured $11 million in Series A funding to develop an AI assistant for sales representatives, exemplifies this shift.

At the core of this trend is a pressing need to alleviate the administrative burden on sales teams. Industry data reveals that B2B representatives spend over 60% of their time on paperwork and data entry instead of engaging with customers and closing deals. Sybill and similar AI-powered tools aim to reverse this ratio, freeing up time for sales professionals.

Sybill’s AI-Powered Approach

The Mountain View, California-based startup has developed an AI assistant that combines conversational and behavioral AI to autonomously handle various manual tasks in B2B sales. These capabilities extend from writing detailed call summaries to drafting personalized follow-ups, updating customer relationship management (CRM) systems, analyzing buyer intent, and sharing critical information across go-to-market and product teams.

“When a salesperson is spending most of their time in their CRM rather than talking to customers, you know that something needs to change,” explains Sybill CEO and co-founder Gorish Aggarwal in a news release. “The benefits of AI have not fully percolated to B2B sales yet, and we are changing that. In 2024, AI isn’t just for programmers and marketers — it’s empowering sellers to focus on prospects, close deals faster, and achieve higher win rates.”

The company asserts its tool can save sales representatives over two hours of daily manual work. This efficiency gain has contributed to Sybill’s rapid growth, with a 15-fold increase in revenue over 18 months and an expanding customer base exceeding 500 clients.

While AI’s potential in sales is promising, its implementation comes with opportunities and challenges.

“AI assistants can greatly improve sales productivity by automating tasks, providing data-driven insights, and personalizing customer interactions,” Marshal Davis, president of Ascendly Marketing, a consultancy with experience in AI implementation for businesses, told PYMNTS.

The impact of these AI tools extends beyond mere time-saving. By analyzing vast amounts of sales data, they offer predictive analytics and real-time coaching during customer calls, potentially leading to more effective sales strategies and improved outcomes.

However, integrating AI into existing sales processes is not without its hurdles. “One challenge is ensuring the AI assistant integrates seamlessly with existing CRM and sales engagement platforms,” Davis pointed out. “Another common challenge is providing adequate training and support to sales teams to maximize the benefits of using AI assistants.”

Future of B2B Sales

As AI takes on administrative tasks, the role of sales representatives is evolving. Future success in B2B sales may hinge on effectively partnering with AI, leveraging its insights while providing the essential human touch that often seals complex deals.

Data security remains a paramount concern in this AI-driven landscape. “We always advise clients to look for AI solutions that prioritize data encryption, access controls, and compliance with regulations like GDPR,” Davis emphasized. “It’s also essential to have transparent data usage policies. Customers need to know how their information is being used, and they should have the ability to opt out if they choose.”

Sybill’s approach to these challenges involves a holistic, context-aware method that analyzes buyer interactions across the deal cycle, not just individual calls. This comprehensive approach aims to produce more accurate and nuanced deal summaries and auto-generated follow-up emails than traditional conversational intelligence tools.

Despite the enthusiasm surrounding AI in sales, skepticism persists. Some industry observers argue that the complexities of B2B sales, with its long cycles and high-stakes decisions, may resist full automation. Others express concern about an overreliance on technology potentially eroding critical human skills in the sales process.

As Sybill and similar companies continue to advance their technologies, the B2B sales landscape remains in flux. With its fresh funding, Sybill plans to expand its AI assistant’s functionality, aiming to automate more administrative tasks and provide deeper buyer insights.

