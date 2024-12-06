New research shows artificial intelligence (AI) can now navigate computer interfaces through voice commands to handle eCommerce transactions, even as most U.S. consumers don’t realize they’re already using AI while shopping online.

The technology’s advancement spans from voice shopping and replicas of customer focus groups to smart shopping carts for product recognition. However, security concerns have emerged after an AI bot was tricked into an unauthorized cryptocurrency transfer.

AI Voice Shopping Opens New Path for eCommerce

New research reveals AI systems can now control computer interfaces through natural voice commands, potentially transforming online shopping.

The Microsoft-backed study demonstrates AI agents can autonomously navigate software and complete tasks when directed through conversation. According to PYMNTS Intelligence, 54% of consumers prefer voice technology over typing for its speed and ease.

Industry experts predict this advancement will revolutionize human-computer interaction, particularly in the eCommerce space.

AI Matches Human Responses with 85% Accuracy

Stanford and Google DeepMind researchers have created AI replicas of consumers that match human responses with 85% accuracy.

The study involved 1,000 participants who completed two-hour interviews, with their digital twins later taking identical personality tests and surveys. Researchers found an 85% similarity between human and AI responses, even though the AI models performed more poorly on behavioral tests like the “dictator game,” which measures fairness values.

The technology could drive market research by opening up access to virtual focus groups without real participants, shifting how companies gather consumer insights.

International Retailers Turn to AI Shopping Tools

Major retailers worldwide are deploying advanced AI shopping solutions in a bid for more efficiency.

Walmart Chile began rolling out smart carts across five stores this week, touting a 95% accuracy in product recognition accuracy. In Thailand, supermarket chain Central Food Retail introduced “Tops Chef Bot,” an AI shopping assistant. Meanwhile, , a Bain study found that despite widespread AI implementation by retailers, 71% of U.S. consumers are unaware they’re using AI while shopping online.

AI Crypto Game Bot Tricked Into $47K Transfer

A player successfully manipulated Freysa, an AI crypto game bot programmed never to transfer funds, into releasing $47,000 in cryptocurrency.

Freysa was an AI agent holding $50,000 in crypto that was programmed never to transfer the funds. Users could pay a fee to try convincing it to break this rule, with one eventually succeeding after 482 attempts.

According to a Nov. 28 X post by Freysa developer Jarrod Watts, the winning user used a three-part strategy: establishing a new “admin session” to override previous rules, redefining the transfer function as meant for receiving rather than sending funds, and announcing a fake $100 contribution that triggered the release of the entire prize pool of 13.19 ETH.

Cybersecurity experts said the hack demonstrates AI’s vulnerability to social engineering, emphasizing the need for human oversight in financial transactions.

Car Dealers Rev Up AI Adoption

All car dealerships using AI reported revenue increases, according to a new Fullpath survey, with 80% of these dealerships planning to increase their AI investment in 2025. The technology powers personalized marketing, customer support and digital advertising. Companies like CarMax use AI for vehicle recommendations, while BMW employs it for predictive maintenance, transforming traditional car-buying experiences.