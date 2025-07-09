From Kitchen to Front of House, Restaurants Deploy AI-Powered Robots

Highlights
Restaurants are now using robots end-to-end, doing consumer-facing tasks and kitchen cooking and outdoor delivery.
Robots are cooking, serving and delivering in restaurants, helping with labor shortages and rising food costs.
Use of AI goes beyond hardware; it is also being used for administrative tasks. PYMNTS data shows that 74% of restaurants say AI is effective. However, only one-third are using it.
Restaurants are integrating artificial intelligence (AI)-powered robots end-to-end in their operations, doing tasks such as serving food to diners, cooking meals, delivering food and even mixing cocktails.