From Kitchen to Front of House, Restaurants Deploy AI-Powered Robots

Use of AI goes beyond hardware; it is also being used for administrative tasks. PYMNTS data shows that 74% of restaurants say AI is effective. However, only one-third are using it.

Robots are cooking, serving and delivering in restaurants, helping with labor shortages and rising food costs.

Restaurants are now using robots end-to-end, doing consumer-facing tasks and kitchen cooking and outdoor delivery.

Restaurants are integrating artificial intelligence (AI)-powered robots end-to-end in their operations, doing tasks such as serving food to diners, cooking meals, delivering food and even mixing cocktails.

Robots are taking more active roles in both customer-facing and back-kitchen tasks, as restaurants face a perfect storm of challenges that include rising labor and food costs, persistent workforce shortages, and growing consumer demand for efficient service.

The smart restaurant robot industry is expected to exceed $10 billion by 2030, driven by deployment across applications such as delivery, order-taking and table service, according to Archive Market Research.

Restaurants are also deploying AI for administrative tasks. According to a June survey for PYMNTS’ SMB Growth Series, 74.4% of restaurants find AI to be “very or extremely effective” in accomplishing business tasks.

The top three reasons cited for using AI were reduce costs, automate tasks and adopt standards and accreditation, according to the PYMNTS report. However, only a third are using AI.

Robotics trends in restaurants include:

1. Robots delivering food to customers.

Uber Eats recently launched autonomous delivery robots developed by Serve Robotics in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area. It is part of Serve’s plan to deploy 2,000 AI-powered delivery robots in the U.S. this year.

The launch follows Serve’s deployment of delivery bots in Los Angeles, Atlanta and Miami.

Serve said its latest Gen3 robots can carry 13 gallons of cargo, including four 16-inch pizzas, and travel at up to 11 miles per hour. It has an all-day battery and can navigate all types of terrain. It uses sensors for Level 4 autonomy, meaning it doesn’t need human supervision when within designated areas.

Uber Eats also partnered with Avride to launch delivery bots in Jersey City, N.J., the first city on the East Coast with the service. The service is already available in Austin and Dallas.

Avride bots can carry up to 55 pounds and travel at 5 miles per hour on sidewalks, navigating using LiDAR, cameras and ultrasonic sensors. They can operate in various weather conditions, travel up to 12 hours between charges, and secure meals in temperature‑controlled compartments.

2. Robot waiters are serving tables in busy dining rooms.

Robot waiters have moved beyond novelty to practical usage. In several U.S. restaurants, robots equipped with multi‑tray delivery systems, obstacle avoidance and SLAM (Simultaneous Localization and Mapping) navigation are serving diners alongside human wait staff.

In January, South Korean giant LG Electronics acquired a 51% stake in Bear Robotics, a Silicon Valley company that makes AI-driven autonomous service robots. Founded in 2017, Bear has been serving the U.S., South Korean and Japanese markets. The acquisition would enable LG to expand its presence in the commercial robot market.

3. Robots fry, flip and assemble food in the kitchen.

In January, Miso Robotics launched its next-generation “Flippy Fry Station” robot for restaurants. It can cook French fries, onion rings, chicken, tacos and other fried items.

The new Flippy robot is half the size of older models and can move twice as fast, according to the company. It is also more reliable and installs in 75% less time — a few hours — in existing kitchens.

It was designed in collaboration with the White Castle burger chain. Older Flippy models were already installed in White Castle, Jack in the Box, CaliBurger and concession outlets at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

5. Robots serve as baristas and bartenders.

Richtech Robotics’ “Adam,” a barista and bartender robot, has served 16,000 drinks at Clouffee & Tea in Las Vegas, according to the company, after just four months in operation. The robot served a variety of milk teas, coffees and desserts — including boba tea.

The robot is powered by advanced AI and Nvidia technology. The robot’s vision technology can monitor how much liquid is poured into cups and adjusts pour angle and flow rate as necessary.

Adam is also deployed at Walmart, the Golden Corral restaurant chain, Botbar Coffee in Oakland, California, among other partners.

Meanwhile, Makr Shakr’s robotic bartenders — developed in partnership with MIT, Coca‑Cola and Bacardi — operate in cruise ships, airports and hotels worldwide, mixing cocktails in under 60 seconds.

