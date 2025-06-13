Instacart CEO: 100x Business Growth at OpenAI Is ‘Just the Beginning’

Highlights
Fidji Simo, OpenAI’s incoming CEO of applications, believes the company can grow “100x — and that’s just the beginning.”
At Instacart, Simo led a company-wide AI integration effort that increased engineering productivity and personalized the grocery shopping experience.
Simo plans to scale OpenAI’s research into everyday applications and devices, helping billions of people benefit from agentic and generative AI.
Instacart CEO Fidji Simo sees OpenAI growing its business more than 100-fold as the synergy among its different lines of business — foundational artificial intelligence (AI) models, applications and AI devices — supercharges the company in the coming years.
