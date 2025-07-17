Slack Gives Paid Users Access to More AI Tools

Highlights
Slack’s paid plans now include advanced AI tools such as enterprise search, automated recaps, translations and task management.
AI features like message summaries, writing assistance and action item extraction are being embedded directly into Slack workflows, including its canvas collaborative tool.
Salesforce is integrating Slack more deeply into its AI ecosystem, extending CRM collaboration to free users and supporting AI agents with recent acquisitions like Informatica and Convergence.ai.
Slack on Thursday (July 17) unveiled a slate of new and upcoming artificial intelligence (AI) tools it said will help paying subscribers focus on high-value work while keeping them organized.