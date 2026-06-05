Good CFOs Automate but Great CFOs Anticipate

Highlights
Finance innovation is no longer differentiating because AI, automation and cloud tools are now baseline expectations.
Finance teams are moving from delayed reporting cycles to real-time decision-making, using integrated platforms to forecast risks, manage liquidity and embed financial services directly into business operations.
Fragmented enterprise data remains a major challenge, and CFOs must unify disconnected systems and turn data into actionable intelligence to support faster, more strategic decisions.
The tools that made finance teams look cutting-edge five years ago are now standard issue.