Why the Future of Blockchain Payments Could Stay Narrow

Highlights
Blockchain adoption could grow more through narrow, high-impact use cases and not as a universal payments platform because specialized workflows have clearer incentives and lower integration friction.
Platform-first crypto strategies miss payment realities, where network effects depend on liquidity, trust, compliance and legacy rail integration, not developer activity or token incentives.
Enterprise payment providers, not crypto firms, are driving deployments because they’re motivated to solve specific operational inefficiencies rather than grow broad on-chain ecosystems.
Blockchain’s proponents have long touted it as a silver bullet for much of the traditional financial sector’s woes.