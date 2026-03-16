From Tokenized Oil to Treasuries: CFOs Map the Real-World Asset Boom

Highlights
24/7 blockchain markets saw a surge in tokenized oil trading over the weekend, as investors reacted to geopolitical tensions while traditional markets were closed.
Tokenized real-world assets are growing but still tiny vs. traditional markets that dwarf them substantially, leading to limited liquidity particularly for slow-growing asset classes.
Regulatory clarity and institutional activity are increasing, with the SEC, regulators and major exchanges exploring frameworks and platforms for tokenized securities.
Blockchains don’t take bank holidays. It is a core promise of blockchain finance that has persisted for years despite 24/7 crypto trading not finding much traction compared to traditional financial venues and platforms.