How the World Does Travel: Sector Checks In Late on Digital Engagement

The travel industry, long defined by in-person transactions and physical tickets, is gradually moving toward digitalization. However, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence report, “How The World Does Digital: A Global Benchmark Of Consumer Digital Transformation,” that transition is lagging compared to other sectors.
The study, which surveyed 67,000 consumers across 11 countries, found that travel-related digital engagement is among the lowest. On average, consumers engage in digital travel activities just 12.3 days per month, far below the sector-wide average of 281 days. Key activities, including using home-sharing platforms, purchasing airfare online and consulting travel information websites, show infrequent usage, highlighting the sector’s struggle to fully embrace a digital-first approach.
The report also highlighted significant variations in digital travel engagement across different countries. While some countries are embracing online travel tools, others remain reliant on traditional methods.
The report also highlighted a pronounced generational divide in digital travel engagement. Younger generations, especially Gen Z and millennials, are more inclined to use digital tools for travel planning and booking compared to older generations. This trend emphasizes the need for travel companies to tailor their digital strategies to meet the preferences of these younger consumers. As digital natives become the predominant consumer group, travel companies that do not provide engaging online experiences risk losing market share.
The gradual pace of digital adoption in the travel sector presents a blend of challenges and opportunities. The industry must work to persuade a substantial portion of consumers to transition to online tools, yet it also stands to benefit from a burgeoning market of tech-savvy travelers.
By developing intuitive platforms, offering tailored recommendations and ensuring smooth booking processes, travel companies can expedite their digital transformation and meet the demands of today’s travelers. Still, incorporating advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and virtual reality could further refine the digital travel experience and attract new clientele.
While the travel sector’s digital evolution is in motion, it trails other industries. The differences in digital engagement across generations and countries underscore the complexity of this transition. However, the rising inclination toward online travel solutions — particularly among younger consumers — offers a crucial opportunity for the industry to innovate and align with the digital era.
