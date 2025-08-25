Furniture.com Shifts From Aggregator to Marketplace With AI Agents  

Highlights
Furniture.com GM Dan Russotto tells PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster why the site is shifting from aggregator to full marketplace.
Firmly’s agentic AI makes it possible to shop multiple retailers and pay just once.
Shoppers get a smoother path to purchase, while retailers keep customer data and loyalty.
Buying furniture online these days is about as easy as hauling a sofa up a flight of stairs. Consumers browse multiple tabs, track shipping timelines in spreadsheets and screenshot products to consult with partners before finally making a purchase.
