Portable Credentials Help Hourly Workers Keep Income Flowing

Highlights
Labor Economy workers account for more than one-third of U.S. employment and drive roughly $1.7 trillion in annual spending, making their job stability a macroeconomic issue.
Job security without mobility is now a defining condition for hourly workers, reshaping spending behavior and credit risk.
Portable credentials and platform-based work models are emerging as practical tools to improve employment continuity and financial resilience.
PYMNTS Intelligence’s continuing explorations into the Labor Economy reveal that roughly 60 million Americans earn $25 an hour or less, representing 36.5% of total U.S. employment while driving about 15.1% of consumer spending, or more than $1.7 trillion annually.