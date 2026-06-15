The 4 Biggest Problems Banks Have With Stablecoins
Highlights
As the GENIUS Act is implemented, banking groups are urging regulators to address four persistent stablecoin risks, including runs, liquidity shocks, contagion and broader financial-system disruption.
Banks say stablecoins lack key safeguards, such as deposit insurance and Federal Reserve backstops, leaving them susceptible to redemption-driven runs and market stress even when fully backed by safe assets.
The biggest fight is over deposits because stablecoins could draw funds away from traditional bank accounts and weaken bank lending, while crypto advocates view them as a competitive payments innovation that expands consumer choice.
There’s a battle brewing over blockchain finance.