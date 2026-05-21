Europe’s FTX-Era Crypto Rules Strain Under Wall Street’s Blockchain Push

Highlights
The EU is reopening its landmark MiCA crypto framework just two years after rollout, signaling concern that crypto markets, institutional adoption, and geopolitical competition have evolved faster than regulators anticipated.
MiCA was originally designed for a risk-heavy crypto environment shaped by collapses like FTX and Terra/Luna, focusing on licensing, reserves, governance, AML/KYC and consumer protections against unstable offshore actors.
The review reflects how crypto has shifted toward institutional financial infrastructure, with tokenized assets and stablecoins now tied to banking and capital markets, while Europe faces pressure from faster-moving U.S. regulation and continued dominance of dollar-backed stablecoins.
The EU’s landmark crypto framework is entering its first recalibration phase, barely two years after implementation began.