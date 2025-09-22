Digital Identity Moves From Compliance to Competitive Advantage

Highlights
Identity verification is no longer just compliance; it’s a source of competitive advantage.
Friction applied only when necessary creates trust without damaging customer experience.
Emerging standards, AI and flexible technology will shape the future of identity in the connected economy.
Watch more: What’s Next In Payments: Trulioo, Hal Lonas
See More In: compliance, digital identity, Featured News, KYB, KYC, News, PYMNTS News, pymnts tv, trulioo, verification, video, WhatsNextInPaymentsSeries, What’s Next in Payments: From Trend To Table Stakes 2025