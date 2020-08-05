Facebook

Instagram Reels Debuts As TikTok Rival

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Instagram Reels

As Microsoft Corp. races to complete its purchase of TikTok, the trendy Chinese app that allows teens to share lip-syncing videos, Facebook’s Instagram debuted its answer to the popular platform on Wednesday (Aug. 5).

“Today we’re announcing Instagram Reels, a new way to create and discover short, entertaining videos on Instagram,” Facebook wrote on its blog.

Reels allows users to create 15-second videos using editing tools that are embedded in Instagram’s camera, such as a timer, countdown clock and a new align tool, which gives creators a simple way to edit video. As an added bonus, it will include music from a giant library Instagram recently licensed from music labels, Facebook wrote.

“Reels in Explore offers anyone the chance to become a creator on Instagram and reach new audiences on a global stage,” Facebook said.

Reels can be recorded in a series of clips, all at once, or using video uploads from the user’s gallery.

Whether Instagram users have a public or private account, they can share it with friends or in a direct message.

Last month, PYMNTS reported Facebook’s plans to roll out Reels in the U.S. and 50 additional nations. Reels was first introduced in Brazil, Germany and France last year.

It’s unclear how much success Reels will have with the Gen Z generation who have helped transform TikTok from an obscure video-posting website to one with global impact.

To encourage TikTok users with large followings to consider Reels, Instagram has extended cash incentives, The Wall Street Journal reported.

President Donald Trump, who has threatened to ban TikTok because he alleged China is using it to spy on Americans — a charge TikTok denies — has said he favors the apps’ purchase by an American company.

This week, Trump said it could be easier if Microsoft were to buy TikTok’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance, in its entirety, not just a piece of it, and that Microsoft should pay the U.S. Treasury as part of the deal.

“I think buying 30 percent is complicated,” Trump told reporters at the White House, discussing a conversation over the weekend with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

“It’s a little bit like the landlord/tenant, without a lease, the tenant has nothing, so they pay what’s called ‘key money,’ or they pay something,” Trump said. “But the United States should be reimbursed or should be paid a substantial amount of money, because without the United States they don’t have anything, at least having to do with the 30 percent.”

——————————

New PYMNTS Report: Preventing Financial Crimes Playbook – July 2020 

Call it the great tug-of-war. Fraudsters are teaming up to form elaborate rings that work in sync to launch account takeovers. Chris Tremont, EVP at Radius Bank, tells PYMNTS that financial institutions (FIs) can beat such highly organized fraudsters at their own game. In the July 2020 Preventing Financial Crimes Playbook, Tremont lays out how.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

6.4K
Security & Fraud

FinCEN Warns Of COVID Scams Targeting FIs, Consumers

5.5K
Loans

Rubio: Revamped PPP, SMB Loan Programs Aim To Smooth Out ‘Uneven Recovery’

3.8K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Bitcoin Price Rises Above $12K For 30 Minutes; Colorado Lottery Partners With Chainlink For Contest

Restaurant Transactions Dip Amid Coronavirus
3.3K
SMBs

CEOs Predict ‘Wave Of Permanent Closures’ Unless More Relief Is Given To SMBs

HSBC
3.0K
Banking

HSBC Sees Profits Fall As Bad Debts Top $6B

2.5K
B2B Payments

The AP Approach Behind Ethically Sourced Chocolate

2.4K
Amazon

NY Joins Other States In Amazon Antitrust Probe

Wirecard Linked To Mafia Money Laundering
2.3K
Security & Fraud

Wirecard Linked To Mafia Money Laundering

Google Takes On Apple With New Pixel 4a Phone
2.3K
Mobile

Google Takes On Apple With New Pixel 4a Smartphone

2.3K
B2B Payments

JPMC: Why Working-Capital Trade Finance Is On The Rise

2.2K
Debt

Consumers Use Stimulus Money To Pay Down Credit Card Debt

BBVA Teams With Google Pay
2.1K
Digital-First Banking

BBVA Teams With Google Pay To Offer Digital Bank Accounts

BBVA On Google, Digital And The ‘Everyday App’
2.0K
Digital-First Banking

BBVA On Google, Digital Banking And The Rise Of The ‘Everyday App’

Why Heal Is Bringing Back Medical House Calls
2.0K
Healthcare

Is There A Doctor In The House? Why Heal’s CEO Thinks There Should Be

2.0K
Earnings

Big US Corporations Exceed Earnings Predictions During Economic Low Point