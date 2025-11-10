Financial Scams Are the New Customer-Churn Crisis for Banks
“Financial Scams and Consumer Trust,” a collaboration between PYMNTS Intelligence and Block, examines how the rise of digital scams is undermining the confidence powering everyday banking, commerce and payments. Drawing on a survey of 15,110 United States consumers conducted from Sept. 9, 2025, to Sept. 22, 2025, the report reveals how fraud has evolved from a personal nuisance to a systemic trust challenge. Nearly four in 10 U.S. households have fallen victim to scams in the past five years. Losses from these scams range from a few hundred dollars in gift-card or tech-support schemes to thousands of dollars in investment and Social Security scams. What’s most surprising is who’s getting hit: younger, affluent and college-educated consumers, the very group long assumed to be the most digitally savvy.