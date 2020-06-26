Healthcare

Short-Term Healthcare Plans Leave Many Patients Holding The Bill

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

A new report from the Democratic Staff Committee has concluded that short-term healthcare plans are “dangerous” and “unregulated,” saying they would leave those who purchased them with thousands of dollars of debt.

The report discusses Short Term Limited Duration Health Insurance (STLDI) plans, which are intended to provide coverage for a limited amount of time while one transitions between insurance plans.

The plans are exempt from all of the Affordable Care Act’s (ACA) provisions for consumer protection, and while the savings up-front in premiums might be attractive, consumers have often been faced with “significant” out-of-pocket costs when they need health care, the report says.

The STLDI plans are widespread in use, with 2.36 million users recorded in 2018 and 3 million by 2019, the report says. The plans can have durations of up to a year in some cases, but because the plans are not renewable, many customers are then left without insurance in the case that a sudden need for medical help arises.

In addition, STLDI plans routinely don’t cover a number of common medical conditions, including pregnancy, childbirth, prescription drugs, sleep disorders, kidney diseases, AIDS and HIV, skin diseases and much more. The coverage often depends on whether the condition was pre-existing, creating what the report says is a confusing and complicated experience.

Finally, many STLDI insurers rescind the coverage and end up leaving people without coverage, citing health conditions not disclosed when the applicant signed up or other details about when or if a diagnosis was obtained, the report says.

Health care disbursements, like many other types of payments, have been going digital during the pandemic. Long a slow and arduous process relying on paper checks, the process is now turning toward digital means, with quicker electronic ACH payments helping to bridge the gap.

But medicine has been hit hard by the coronavirus, with increased expenses brought on by the strain of COVID-19 patients coming into hospitals, but also declining revenues due to losses from elective procedures not being done while the focus is on the virus.

——————————

NEW PYMNTS REPORT: NEXT-GEN PAYROLL TRACKER – JUNE 2020

Hotels and resorts need their workers more than ever to safely reopen, but these workers must also meet their own needs – and early access to pay can play a vital role in helping them do so. In the June 2020 – Next-Gen Payroll Tracker, Karen Sims, senior director of financial services for Westgate Resorts, discusses how offering flexible payments has been key to reopening the firm’s 27 properties.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

5.5K
Google

Google’s Reliance On Travel Ads Dents US Ad Revenue

4.4K
SMBs

Payments Processors, Merchant Settlement and the SMB Cash Crunch

4.0K
B2B Payments

OnPay: Why It’s Time For AP Teams To Stop Talking And Start Transforming

3.3K
International

Brazil Central Bank Cites Lack Of Competition In Shutting Down WhatsApp Payments

amazon, verification, merchants, video calls, identification, counterfeits
3.2K
Amazon Commerce

Amazon Big Style Sale Keeps Consumers Guessing

Mnuchin: US Tax Day May Be Pushed Back
3.2K
Taxes

Mnuchin: US Tax Day May Be Pushed Back

Visa Seeks Patent On Blockchain System
3.1K
VISA

Visa On Its 1 Billion Token Milestone — And What Lies Ahead

How Visa Plans To Get SMBs Back On Track
2.9K
VISA

Inside Visa’s Plans To Get 50 Million SMBs Back On Track

2.9K
Security & Fraud

Wirecard’s Former CEO Markus Braun Arrested

Mastercard: Consumers Tap Into Contactless Amid Social Distancing
2.7K
Mastercard

Mastercard, Finicity and Standardizing Open Banking’s Data Flow

2.6K
Security & Fraud

Creating An ‘Anchor Of Trust’ In The Battle Against CNP Fraud

Kinn Studio Finds Its DTC Legacy The Hard Way
2.4K
Retail

Kinn Studio Finds Its DTC Legacy The Hard Way

Mastercard
2.4K
Mastercard

Mastercard To Buy Financial Data Provider Finicity For $825M

2.4K
Cryptocurrency

New York To Ease Cryptocurrency Regulations

Adfone On Using Games To Help Pay Mobile Bills
2.3K
Digital Payments

How Online Platforms Are ‘Gamifing’ Mobile Bill Payments