Order Aggregators Driving The Action In Delivery Sector

It was Napoleon Bonaparte who purportedly said, “an army marches on its stomach” or words to that effect. As go armies, so go nations. Witness America’s insatiable appetite for fresh hot meals delivered to their doorstep by a legion of drivers working gigs with a collection of order aggregators that have been rewriting the food delivery rulebook throughout 2020.

The latest PYMNTS Provider Ranking of Aggregators shows movement at the top of the charts as these brands find their loyalists and seek new ways of keeping them fed.

The Top 5

It can be a bit repetitive at the tippy-top, where powerful brands with a long reach tend to dominate. This month at No. 1 once again is DoorDash, which recently leveraged its logistics for PetSmart. Also not budging is Uber Eats at No. 2, which recently added a “pay tab while dining” feature. At No. 3 is Grubhub, still floating on impressive Q2 financials.

Things get more interesting as we see Just Eat move up three spots in a month to land at No. 4, followed by Instacart, which drops one spot but stays in the Top 5 at No. 5.

The Top 10

We see more movement outside of the Top 5 this month as the latest PYMNTS Provider Ranking of Aggregators has Zomato at No. 6, moving up three spots from the previous ranking. Taking the No. 7 spot this month is Deliveroo, which is a change, followed by Glovo holding at No. 8 for consecutive rankings. Postmates at No. 9 drops three spots and stays in the Top 10, while Canada-based platform Skip The Dishes retains its spot at No. 10 in the Top 10.

