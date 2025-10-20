Digital wallets have reached a turning point.
Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.
yesSubscribe to our daily newsletter, PYMNTS Today.
By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.
Δ
Weekly in-store usage has more than doubled year over year, and Apple Pay now moves an estimated $450 billion in annual sales. Yet cards still dominate checkout counters, and a new wave of challengers, from Google Pay to Cash App, is rewriting what “contactless” really means. “Apple Pay @11: Usage is Up, but Competitors are Gaining Ground” reveals how consumer habits, competitive dynamics, and form-factor innovation are reshaping everyday payments.
As digital wallet usage surges and Apple Pay’s competitors accelerate, the stakes for banks, networks and retailers have never been higher. Who captures the next 10% of in-store payments will define the future of checkout.
Download the full report now to see where the wallet revolution goes next.
“Apple Pay @11: Usage is Up, but Competitors are Gaining Ground” is based on a survey of 3,339 U.S. consumers conducted from Aug. 14, 2025, to Sept. 22, 2025. The report examines the state of Apple Pay usage in 2025. The sample was balanced to match the U.S. adult population in key demographic variables. Respondents were 51% female, with an average age of 48. Four in 10 respondents had an annual household income of more than $100,000.
Apple Pay Turns 11 and Its Rivals Are Catching Up
Visa Tells Issuers to Fund Accounts in Real Time or Lose Customers
Payments Orchestration Gives Merchants the Rails to Experiment With Agentic Commerce
JPMorgan, Citi Lead 1.9% CE 100 Gain With Tokenization Push
We’re always on the lookout for opportunities to partner with innovators and disruptors.