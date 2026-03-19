What Happens After ‘Instant’ Payouts? New Data Points to a Shift

“Five Years of Change: How Payouts Shifted From Slow and Paper-Based to Instant and Digital,” a collaboration between PYMNTS Intelligence and Ingo Payments, tracks how the U.S. payout market changed throughout the last five years as consumers and businesses moved away from paper checks and slower bank transfers toward faster digital options. The central finding is that the shift is no longer gradual. It is structural. Checks fell 30% between 2020 and 2025, while Automatic Clearing House (ACH) payments also lost ground. At the same time, instant-to-bank transfers rose 38%, and push-to-debit climbed 85%, indicating that faster delivery is becoming the standard for receiving funds.

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The report also shows that the shift to instant payouts is not happening evenly across all payout types. Some categories, especially borrowing and investment payouts, are moving faster because they are already built around digital experiences and known account credentials. Others are changing more slowly, but the direction is the same. In category after category, the market is moving toward real-time access to money that people can use right away. That makes speed, convenience and certainty more important than ever for the companies that send payments.

In “Five Years of Change: How Payouts Shifted From Slow and Paper-Based to Instant and Digital,” learn how:

Income payouts are becoming faster and more direct. Transactional payroll moved sharply away from checks, which dropped from 34% to 17% over the five-year period. At the same time, more recipients received funds instantly to their bank accounts or cards, showing a clear move toward faster access to earnings.

Transactional payroll moved sharply away from checks, which dropped from 34% to 17% over the five-year period. At the same time, more recipients received funds instantly to their bank accounts or cards, showing a clear move toward faster access to earnings. Instant-to-bank has become the leading digital payout destination. By 2025, 57.6% of recipients had received at least one payout instantly to a bank account, making it the most widely used fast payout rail in the study. That growth shows how strongly the market is shifting, with senders already knowing where to deliver funds.

By 2025, 57.6% of recipients had received at least one payout instantly to a bank account, making it the most widely used fast payout rail in the study. That growth shows how strongly the market is shifting, with senders already knowing where to deliver funds. The market is moving from delayed payments to usable money right away. The report shows that the real story is not just digitization. It’s the rise of payout methods that give recipients immediate access to funds they can spend, save or move without waiting days for processing.

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About the Report

“Five Years of Change: How Payouts Shifted From Slow and Paper-Based to Instant and Digital,” the March 2026 edition of the Money Mobility Report, is based on insights from a survey of 4,835 consumers conducted from Oct 31, 2025, to Dec 30, 2025. The analysis relies on 2,522 complete responses from consumers who received disbursements in the past 12 months. Our sample included 51% female respondents, the average age was 48 years and 45% had a household income of more than $100,000 per year. This research was independently designed, fielded, analyzed and written by PYMNTS Intelligence, with real-world data collected through rigorous survey sampling methods. Research partners provided funding support but exercised no control over methodology, data collection, findings or conclusions.