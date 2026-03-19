What Happens After ‘Instant’ Payouts? New Data Points to a Shift
“Five Years of Change: How Payouts Shifted From Slow and Paper-Based to Instant and Digital,” a collaboration between PYMNTS Intelligence and Ingo Payments, tracks how the U.S. payout market changed throughout the last five years as consumers and businesses moved away from paper checks and slower bank transfers toward faster digital options. The central finding is that the shift is no longer gradual. It is structural. Checks fell 30% between 2020 and 2025, while Automatic Clearing House (ACH) payments also lost ground. At the same time, instant-to-bank transfers rose 38%, and push-to-debit climbed 85%, indicating that faster delivery is becoming the standard for receiving funds.