Salesforce Collaborates on AI Projects With OpenAI and Stripe

Salesforce partnered with OpenAI to support sales teams and with Stripe to enable agentic commerce.

The company announced these collaborations in press releases issued Tuesday (Oct. 14).

The partnership with OpenAI will allow Salesforce’s customer relationship management platform to surface directly in OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot so that companies can query their sales records, review their conversations with customers and build Tableau visualizations, the companies said in a press release.

Companies can also use OpenAI’s latest frontier models to build AI agents and prompts within the Salesforce platform, according to the release.

New integrations announced Tuesday include Agentforce 360 apps in ChatGPT, Instant Checkout and Agentforce Commerce, ChatGPT in Slack, Codex in Slack, and OpenAI in Agentforce 360 platform, per the release.

“As consumers, we already get instant recommendations or insights from ChatGPT,” Salesforce Chair and CEO Marc Benioff said in the release. “Now enterprises can deliver that same intelligence and immediacy.”

In its other new collaboration, Salesforce will work with Stripe and OpenAI to allow merchants using Agentforce Commerce to enhance their shopping experiences and provide a faster path to purchase by incorporating conversational artificial intelligence, the companies said in a Tuesday press release.

The companies will do this by building an Instant Checkout integration guided by the new Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP) that was co-developed by OpenAI and Stripe, according to the release.

The combination will provide merchants with a complete solution for agentic commerce that includes commerce tools and financial infrastructure, per the release.

“Through our collaboration with Stripe on the ACP, we are delivering the unified system designed for the future of agentic commerce, creating a dramatically faster and more personalized path to purchase,” Nitin Mangtani, general manager of Commerce Cloud and Retail at Salesforce, said in the release.

Salesforce said in April that enterprises’ interest in generative and agentic AI was fueling “massive” growth in its data cloud platform.

The company has also been expanding its AI capabilities through acquisitions. It acquired Regrello to accelerate its efforts in agentic process automation, Informatica to enhance the agentic AI features of its CRM platform, and Convergence.ai to accelerate the development of its next-generation AI agents.

