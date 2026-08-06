ElevenLabs Lets Brands Rent History’s Most Famous Voices
Thomas Edison never recorded an advertisement. Mark Twain never narrated an audiobook. Amelia Earhart never fronted an airline campaign. All three can now be hired to do exactly that through ElevenLabs’ Iconic Marketplace, a licensing platform connecting brands with the rights holders of history’s most recognizable voices. The catalog spans entertainment legends, sports heroes, musical pioneers and historical figures, and continues to expand. Stan Lee’s voice joined the platform in May, built from professional recordings that ElevenLabs said capture “his unmistakable warmth, wit and energy.”