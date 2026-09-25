Microsoft Cedes the Chatbot Race and Doubles Down on Enterprise

Fewer than 7% of Microsoft’s 450 million commercial seats pay for Copilot today, and the company is now metering agent work by usage, so the bet is that enterprise budgets will fund what consumer attention never did.

The new Copilot puts full Word, Excel and PowerPoint inside the app and lets employees spin up always-on agents that live in their company’s Microsoft 365 platform.

Microsoft is walking away from the personal chatbot race it entered two years ago, folding consumer Copilot into a work product.

Microsoft is folding the consumer version of Copilot into its workplace product and ending its effort to build a personal artificial intelligence companion, Bloomberg reported. The company is leaving the personal chatbot market to OpenAI, Google and Meta and putting its AI effort where it already has the customer, the software and the data.

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The two markets ask different things of Microsoft. Winning consumers meant building a new daily habit from scratch against products that already had one. Winning at work means adding AI to software that more than 450 million commercial seats it already has, according to CNBC.

Two years ago, Microsoft set up separate teams for a home assistant and a work assistant and put Mustafa Suleyman in charge of the consumer push, Bloomberg reported. ChatGPT reached a billion users and Google pushed Gemini across Android, and comparatively few people chose Copilot as a personal chatbot.

“We’re not going to build a Copilot that’s like your personal companion,” Charles Lamanna, the executive who oversees Copilot’s core workplace features, told Bloomberg. He said that’s not what people want from Microsoft.

The retreat showed up in August, when Microsoft began merging the two apps and retired consumer features that had not caught on. Group Chats, AI-generated podcasts, Copilot Labs and Deep Research went away by Aug. 18, along with Mico, the animated character that fronted the consumer product, TechCrunch reported. Rivals were consolidating too, with Anthropic merging Cowork into Claude and OpenAI folding its Operator agent into ChatGPT.

Work Gives Copilot a Destination It Doesn’t Have to Build

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The new app is organized around Home, Code and Autopilot, GeekWire reported. Home combines chat with Cowork, the agent that takes a task and runs it to the end. Code lets employees build apps and automations by describing them. Autopilot lets people set up always-on agents that watch email and Teams channels and act without a fresh prompt.

Full versions of Word, Excel and PowerPoint now run inside Copilot. In a demo, a product manager had Copilot pull data into an Excel workbook, accept tracked changes in a Word document and turn both into a PowerPoint deck without leaving the app.

That is the advantage a consumer chatbot cannot copy. Each Autopilot runs in the cloud inside a company’s Microsoft 365 environment with its own identity, memory and email address, and co-workers can tag it in Teams or Outlook. Andreou pitched that design as the fix for what has kept open-source agents out of large companies. Long-running agents are autonomous and flexible, he said. “That is the same thing that makes them absolutely terrifying to an IT admin.”

Enterprise Budgets Pay for Measured Output

The commercial Microsoft 365 Copilot license costs $30 per user per month, and Microsoft will bill the Cowork, Code and Autopilot portions of the app by usage, CNBC reported. Fewer than 7% of Microsoft’s commercial seats carry a Copilot license. Jacob Andreou, Microsoft’s executive vice president for Copilot, told CNBC the company is “holding a very high bar” on output quality rather than cost efficiency.

The model labs Microsoft is competing with are chasing the same budgets. Anthropic held 40% of enterprise large language model usage at the end of 2025, ahead of OpenAI at 27% and Google at 21%, according to Menlo Ventures data that TechCrunch reported, and OpenAI has made enterprise revenue a 2026 priority.

Three weeks before the launch, Microsoft reorganized its financial reporting around the same idea, creating an Agents and Infra segment and moving GitHub’s cloud revenue into Microsoft 365, according to a company forecasting report. Microsoft 365 cloud revenue reached $100.3 billion in fiscal 2026 under the new structure, up about 19%, and the company does not break out Copilot’s share.

Home and Code roll out to Frontier early-access customers in the coming weeks. Autopilot enters private preview at the end of September. Microsoft plans to share more at Ignite, Nov. 17-20 in San Francisco.