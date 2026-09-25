Microsoft Cedes the Chatbot Race and Doubles Down on Enterprise

Highlights
Microsoft is walking away from the personal chatbot race it entered two years ago, folding consumer Copilot into a work product.
The new Copilot puts full Word, Excel and PowerPoint inside the app and lets employees spin up always-on agents that live in their company’s Microsoft 365 platform.
Fewer than 7% of Microsoft’s 450 million commercial seats pay for Copilot today, and the company is now metering agent work by usage, so the bet is that enterprise budgets will fund what consumer attention never did.
Microsoft is folding the consumer version of Copilot into its workplace product and ending its effort to build a personal artificial intelligence companion, Bloomberg reported. The company is leaving the personal chatbot market to OpenAI, Google and Meta and putting its AI effort where it already has the customer, the software and the data.