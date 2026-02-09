90% of FinTechs Offer Embedded Payments as Competition Intensifies
“FinTechs Tap Embedded Payments to Deepen Customer Relationships” finds that embedded finance has become a competitive differentiator, enabling FinTechs to weave payments and other financial functions directly into their digital ecosystems, creating more complete customer relationships and increasing lifetime value. Just as importantly, embedded finance is reshaping the business case for growth. The report describes how providers can move beyond traditional fee models by capturing interchange income and enabling cross-selling supported by richer data and real-time insights.