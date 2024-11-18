NatWest Turns to NCR Atleos to Upgrade ATM Fleet

British banking giant NatWest has teamed with NCR Atleos to upgrade its self-service banking network.

The expanded partnership is driven by NatWest’s need “for a more agile and efficient self-service banking platform,” the company said in a Monday (Nov. 18) news release.

That means NatWest, with help from NCR Atleos, is upgrading its network of more than 5,500 ATMs and multi-function devices.

“This refresh will streamline NatWest Group branch and self-service operations, optimize availability and enable faster deployment of new transactions and services,” the company said in the release.

The plan will replace all NatWest owned ATMs and multi-function devices with new NCR Atleos technology that will provide a new customer interface presented on 19” touchscreen displays.

“As customer expectations for seamless banking interactions continue to grow, financial institutions need the right self-service technology to stay ahead of the curve,” NCR Atleos Executive Vice President, Global Sales Diego Navarrete said in the release. “We are proud to support NatWest Group in their initiative to transform their self-service channels, ensuring secure, convenient and dependable access to cash and financial services for their customers.”

The partnership comes amid a busy few weeks for NCR Atleos, with foreign exchange brand Travelex and credit union NuMark both turning to the company for ATM upgrades of their own.

These collaborations come as the idea of self-service banking has come to mean more than visiting an ATM based inside a bank vestibule to withdraw cash or deposit checks.

“Banking is moving beyond the confines of the branch setting and ATMs, however, and toward self-service options accessed over digital channels, with the device as chief conduit,” PYMNTS wrote last month.

Research from the PYMNTS Intelligence report “How CUs Can Drive Engagement With Self-Service Banking Innovation” found that — across all demographics surveyed — mobile and online banking is the self-service banking option most used by consumers.

More than 60% of credit union members said they use mobile and online banking the most, while around 25% of Generation Z consumers reported choosing their financial institution relationships based on self-service banking convenience.

“For banks, there are benefits in the form of increased customer loyalty and satisfaction, as well as reduced operating costs (fewer walk-ins into the branch for ad hoc queries and calls into call centers),” PYMNTS wrote.