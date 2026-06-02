Fiserv Co-President Dhivya Suryadevara Says AI Could Be Banks’ Shortcut to Modernization

Highlights
Fiserv is using AI to shorten implementation cycles and automate operational workflows across banking and payments.
Dhivya Suryadevara said banks want modernization without forced core conversions.
Fiserv’s issuer and payments businesses remain central growth engines as banks prepare for AI-driven workflows and agent-based banking tools.
Banks spent years treating core modernization as a lengthy infrastructure project. Dhivya Suryadevara believes artificial intelligence may alter that timetable.