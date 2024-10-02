DoorDash Unveils Business Management Platform for Restaurants, Retailers

To empower local businesses, DoorDash has unveiled a suite of tools designed to help merchants.

With the launch of the DoorDash Commerce Platform, the company aims to revolutionize how restaurants and retailers connect with customers, offering features like customizable mobile apps and an enhanced Business Manager App.

The new platform offers five products:

Drive On-Demand: Allows delivery through merchants’ own apps or websites.

Online Ordering: Enables commission-free sales via merchants’ sites or branded apps.

Phone Ordering: Features an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven call-in ordering system.

Tableside Order & Pay: Offers QR code scanning for ordering.

Customer Support Solutions: Provides a dedicated platform for delivery inquiries.

The introduction of online ordering mobile apps allows restaurants to create personalized apps and build direct customer relationships. These features are designed to help merchants increase sales and improve customer experiences.

In an interview with PYMNTS, a DoorDash spokesperson said the DoorDash Commerce Platform was built especially with small and medium-sized businesses in mind.

“With the á la carte suite of solutions, merchants can explore each of the products to integrate into their business, customizing them to suit their business needs, and operate on their own channels — whether that’s in-store or online,” the spokesperson explained.

“Merchants can use each of these products as a standalone, or together, to help them grow on their own channels, drive sales, and deliver a best-in-class customer experience.”

Online Ordering Mobile Apps allows restaurants to create their own branded native mobile app to help increase customer loyalty and order frequency, the spokesperson said.

“It offers restaurants a cohesive experience between their marketing and ordering websites, meeting customers across more touch points on their owned channels and encouraging loyal customers to order directly from their favorite restaurants, right from their phone.”

Every merchant’s needs are unique and there is no one-size-fits-all approach to using the Business Manager App, the spokesperson said.

“The new features launched this week were born out of feedback that DoorDash has heard directly from our merchant partners,” the spokesperson said. “In particular, merchants cited the desire to quickly view payouts and sales data on the go in order to see how their business is doing each day. Merchants can use this information to make adjustments to staffing, inventory management, promotions they run on DoorDash, and other operational areas.”

DoorDash has been working closely with 3Natives to implement online ordering, the spokesperson explained.