LendingClub CEO Says Responsible Spending Deserves Rewards as Credit Dependency Soars

Highlights
LendingClub's LevelUp Checking is designed to help consumers move away from reliance on credit cards, especially given record-high credit card debt, by incentivizing the use of debit.
Target customers are individuals with high FICO scores (around 725) and high incomes ($125,000 to $130,000) who, despite their earnings, often lack immediate cash and carry substantial credit card debt, CEO Scott Sanborn tells Karen Webster.
The LevelUp Checking account is a key part of LendingClub's broader strategy to cement its status as an "all digital, customer focused bank" following its 2020 acquisition of Radius Bank.
High-income Americans are drowning in debt despite six-figure salaries. LendingClub’s CEO Scott Sanborn believes the solution isn’t more credit — it’s rewarding people for using the money they actually have.
