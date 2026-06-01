Study Finds AI Reshaping Commerce Faster Than Retailers Can Adapt
The “Global Digital Shopping Index: The AI-Powered Shopper Has Arrived” shows that retail is moving into a new phase. Consumers are no longer just shopping online or using their phones to check prices. They are using mobile devices across the full shopping journey, from product research to checkout, and they are beginning to use AI as a shopping tool. That shift is changing what consumers expect from merchants and how merchants need to approach discovery, payments and the customer experience.