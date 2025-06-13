Funding Rounds and Walmart’s Credit Card Push Mark Busy Week for FinTech

Highlights
Major financial institutions, including VCs, banks like Citigroup, and private equity firms, are investing in FinTech platforms that automate payments and loans.
Funding flows into platforms enhancing payments, back-office operations, treasury systems, and business functions through automation and analytics.
Walmart’s plan to offer credit cards via majority-backed FinTech OnePay and Synchrony blurs retail banking lines, with FinTechs bridging the gap.
Circle and Chime garnered the lion’s share of FinTech-focused headlines through the past several days, particularly those centered on Wall Street.
