WEX Sees 25% Year-Over-Year Growth in Accounts Payable Automation

Highlights
WEX is transforming from a legacy fuel card provider into a diversified FinTech infrastructure company, now operating in three segments: Mobility, Benefits, and Corporate Payments.
WEX’s Benefits segment showed strong, stable growth (8.5% YoY), supported by high-margin SaaS and custodial income, while new AI tools improved operational efficiency. Mobility remains a core revenue driver (~50%).
Despite a temporary revenue dip (–11.8% YoY) due to a travel client restructure, WEX is doubling down on AP automation and expanding embedded payments into new verticals — poising this segment for future growth.
