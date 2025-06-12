Conveyor Raises $20 Million for AI Agents to Automate Security Reviews, RFPs

Conveyor raised $20 million in a Series B funding round to expand the availability of its artificial intelligence agents that are designed to accelerate the B2B sales process by automating security reviews and requests for proposals (RFPs).
See More In: AI, AI agents, artificial intelligence, automation, B2B, B2B Payments, B2B sales, Conveyor, customer security reviews, funding, Investments, News, PYMNTS News, requests for proposals, RFPs, security reviews, Technology, What's Hot, What's Hot In B2B